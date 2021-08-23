Vikings Officially Sign RB Ito Smith & DE Everson Griffen, Make Five Other Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including signing RB Ito Smith and DE Everson Griffen, and waiving QB Danny Etling.

Smith, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,080,872 rookie contract when the Falcons released him back in April 2021.

Smith tried out for the New York Giants back in May and had a brief stint with the Cardinals earlier this month.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and recorded 63 rushing attempts for 268 yards (4.3 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 17 receptions for 75 yards receiving (5.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.

The Vikings initially acquired Etling as quarterback insurance when their quarterback room had COVID-19 issues earlier this month.

Etling, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019. He agreed to a four-year, $2,564,028 contract that included a $104,028 signing bonus with the Patriots, but was released coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later re-signed Etling to their practice squad. New England re-signed Etling to a futures deal in 2019 but he was, once again, waived later claimed by the Falcons.

Atlanta brought Etling back on a futures contract last year before waiving him in August after coming off their COVID-19 list. The Seahawks quickly claimed Etling from Atlanta and kept him on their practice squad for the season.

In January, Etling signed a futures contract with Seattle, but the Seahawks waived him at the beginning of training camp.

During his college career at Purdue and LSU, Etling threw for 7,076 yards while completing 57.9 percent of his passes to go along with 43 touchdowns and 19 interceptions.