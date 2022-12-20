Vikings Worked Out Nine Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings brought in nine players for workouts on Tuesday including DT Donovan Jeter.
The full list of players includes:
- WR Kawaan Baker
- G Danny Isidora
- DT Donovan Jeter
- OT Timon Parris
- QB Josh Rosen
- QB Nathan Rourke
- WR Kian Schaffer-Baker
- WR Dalton Schoen
- OT Jarrid Williams
Of this group, Minnesota signed on with Rosen to their practice squad.
Jeter, 23, caught on with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Michigan back in May. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed by the Commanders to their practice squad in September.
In 2022, Jeter has appeared in one game for the Commanders and recorded no statistics.
