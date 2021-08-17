Vikings Working Out DE Everson Griffen

According to Darren Wolfson, the Vikings are bringing in DE Everson Griffen for a tryout on Wednesday.

Last month, Paul Allen of KFAN said he’s been texting with Griffen, who “desperately wants to come back to the Minnesota Vikings,” via SI.com.

Allen said he received the following text from Griffen:

“I never should’ve left the Vikings. I f***ed up. What I tweeted was wrong. The Vikings organization took great care of me through my ups and downs and I disrespected a lot of people.”

Back In January, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press also spoke with Griffen, who said that he would be interested in returning to the Vikings if there’s mutual interest from Minnesota.

“You tell them, I said, ‘If you want it, go get it. You can put that,” Griffen said.

Griffen, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2010. He signed a six-year, $75 million contract that includes $34 million guaranteed in 2017, but the Vikings declined to pick up his option back in February, which allowed him to become a free agent.

The Cowboys signed Griffen to a one-year, $6 million contract this offseason. However, they later traded him to the Lions before the deadline. He has been testing the open market an unrestricted free agent since March.

In 2020, Griffen appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and Lions and recorded 33 tackles, six sacks and four passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 64 edge rusher out of 115 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.