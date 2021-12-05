Vikings WR Adam Thielen To Miss Time With High Ankle Sprain

Adam Schefter reports that Vikings WR Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Thielen will undergo more tests on Monday to determine how much time he’ll miss. However, the Vikings are on a short week with a Thursday night game against the Steelers.

Thielen, 31, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million.

In 2021, Thielen has appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and caught 64 passes for 686 yards and 10 touchdowns.