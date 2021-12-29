Vikings WR Adam Thielen Underwent Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

Chad Graff of The Athletic reports that Vikings WR Adam Thielen will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his ankle.

The Vikings have already announced that they’ve placed Thielen on injured reserve and designated TE Ben Ellefson to return from injured reserve.

Thielen tried to gut it out last week, but was clearly bothered by the injury.

Thielen, 31, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota State-Mankato back in 2013. He spent his rookie season on the Vikings’ practice squad before returning to the team on a future/reserve contract the following year.

Minnesota brought Thielen back for the 2015 season on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $19.240 million contract that included $11 million guaranteed in 2017.

Thielen was set to make base salaries of $5.85 million and $5.35 million before agreeing to a four-year extension in 2019 worth as much as $73 million.

In 2021, Thielen appeared in 13 games and caught 67 passes for 726 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.