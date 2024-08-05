Vikings WR Jordan Addison Charged With Two Misdemeanors From July Arrest

Vikings WR Jordan Addison has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving over the legal blood alcohol limit, per Ben Goessling.

Both are misdemeanor charges in California. They stem from a July 12 arrest where Addison was booked on suspicion of a DUI after being found asleep at the wheel of his car blocking part of a freeway near the airport in Los Angeles.

Addison is scheduled in court on October 7 to enter a plea. The maximum penalty for the charges is up to six months in jail, fines of $2,000 or losing his driver’s license.

The charges also put discipline from the NFL on the table for Addison, with a three-game suspension a common verdict for similar offenses in the past.

Last July, Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving right before training camp. That could also be a factor in the NFL’s decision.

Addison, 22, was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus.

In 2023, Jordan Addison appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and caught 70 passes for 911 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Addison as the news is available.