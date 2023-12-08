Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Set To Play In Week 14

Ian Rapoport notes Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is officially off of the team’s injury report and is set to play in Week 14.

He was activated from injured reserve ahead of Minnesota’s Week 13 bye and was on track to play.

The Vikings wanted to exercise caution with bringing Jefferson back from his hamstring injury, having missed an extended period since Week 5. He’ll now be available as the 6-6 Vikings try to make a playoff push down the stretch in December.

Jefferson, 24, was a two-year starter at LSU and set the single-season record for receptions in 2019 before being selected by the Vikings with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jefferson is entering the fourth year of a four-year, $13,122,805 rookie contract that includes a $7,103,858 signing bonus. The Vikings picked up Jefferson’s fifth-year option which will cost them $19,743,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Jefferson has appeared in five games for the Vikings and recorded 36 receptions on 53 targets for 571 yards and three touchdowns.