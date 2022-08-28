Vikings WR Olabisi Johnson Has Torn ACL, Out For Season

Ian Rapoport reports that the Vikings’ fears of WR Olabisi Johnson suffering a torn ACL in the preseason finale on Saturday came true when it was confirmed via an MRI, ending his 2022 season.

It is the opposite knee from the one he suffered a torn ACL in just over a year ago in training camp.

You can expect the Vikings to place Johnson on injured reserve in the coming days and sign someone else to their roster.

Johnson, 24, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings out of Colorado State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal with the team and is entering his fourth season with Minnesota.

In 2020, Johnson played in 16 games for the Vikings, recording 19 catches for 189 yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more news on Johnson when it becomes available.