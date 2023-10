Von Miller (PUP List) Expected To Return To Practice Next Week

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bills OLB Von Miller is expected to resume practicing this week.

Miller was placed on the PUP list to open the regular season, which cost him at least the first four games of the regular season. However, it’s good news that he’s returning at the earlier possible point.

Buffalo will have a five-week practice period for Miller. From there, they would have three weeks to add him to their active roster.

According to Schefter, the Bills still are unsure regarding a specific timetable for Miller, but they would like to see what type of shape he’s in at this point. The plan is still to be cautious with him.

Miller, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2022, Miller appeared in 11 games for the Bills, recording 21 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble and two pass deflections.