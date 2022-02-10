Vote Totals For 2021 NFL Awards

Here are the vote totals for each of the notable 2021 NFL Awards announced Thursday evening at the NFL Honors show.
Most Valuable Player:
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 39
- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 10
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 1
Defensive Player of the Year:
- Steelers OLB T.J. Watt: 42
- Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: 3
- Rams DT Aaron Donald: 3
Offensive Player of the Year:
- Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 35
- Colts RB Jonathan Taylor: 10
- Buccaneers QB Tom Brady: 3
- Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 2
Offensive Rookie of the Year:
- Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: 42
- Patriots QB Mac Jones: 5
- Chiefs C Creed Humphrey: 2
- Chargers LT Rashawn Slater: 1
Defensive Rookie of the Year:
- Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: 50
Coach of the Year:
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel: 25
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur: 8
- Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia: 3
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor: 2
- Patriots HC Bill Belichick: 1
Comeback Player of the Year:
- Bengals QB Joe Burrow: 28
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 21
- Chargers S Derwin James: 1
Assistant Coach of the Year:
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn: 31
- Bills DC Leslie Frazier: 4
- Saints DC Dennis Allen: 2
- Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland: 2
- Patriots OC Josh McDaniels: 2
- Raiders STs Coordinator Rich Basaccia: 2
- Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich: 2
- 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans: 1
- Packers DC Joe Barry: 1
- Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich: 1
- Bills OC Brian Daboll: 1
- Cowboys OC Kellen Moore: 1
