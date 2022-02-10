Vote Totals For 2021 NFL Awards

Here are the vote totals for each of the notable 2021 NFL Awards announced Thursday evening at the NFL Honors show.

Most Valuable Player:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers : 39

: 39 Buccaneers QB Tom Brady : 10

: 10 Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 1

Defensive Player of the Year:

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt : 42

: 42 Cowboys LB Micah Parsons : 3

: 3 Rams DT Aaron Donald: 3

Offensive Player of the Year:

Rams WR Cooper Kupp : 35

: 35 Colts RB Jonathan Taylor : 10

: 10 Buccaneers QB Tom Brady : 3

: 3 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 2

Offensive Rookie of the Year:

Defensive Rookie of the Year:

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: 50

Coach of the Year:

Titans HC Mike Vrabel : 25

: 25 Packers HC Matt LaFleur : 8

: 8 Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia : 3

: 3 Bengals HC Zac Taylor : 2

: 2 Patriots HC Bill Belichick: 1

Comeback Player of the Year:

Bengals QB Joe Burrow : 28

: 28 Cowboys QB Dak Prescott : 21

: 21 Chargers S Derwin James: 1

Assistant Coach of the Year:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn : 31

: 31 Bills DC Leslie Frazier : 4

: 4 Saints DC Dennis Allen : 2

: 2 Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland : 2

: 2 Patriots OC Josh McDaniels : 2

: 2 Raiders STs Coordinator Rich Basaccia : 2

: 2 Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich : 2

: 2 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans : 1

: 1 Packers DC Joe Barry : 1

: 1 Packers OL coach Adam Stenavich : 1

: 1 Bills OC Brian Daboll : 1

: 1 Cowboys OC Kellen Moore: 1