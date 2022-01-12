Washington Activate DT David Bada From IR, Sign To Futures Deal

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Football Team activated DT David Bada from their injured reserve and signed him to a futures contract.
Bada, 26, signed on with Washington from the International Pathway system in Germany in April of 2020. He played in Germany’s top football division for a team known as the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns.
In 2021, Bada appeared in three games but did not record any statistics.
