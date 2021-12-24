Washington Activate Four From COVID-19 List Including QB Kyle Allen & CB Kendall Fuller

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Washington QB Kyle Allen has been cleared from the COVID-19 protocols on Friday and can return to the active roster and practice field.

The Washington Football Team confirmed the news and announced that they’ve also activated S Kam Curl, LB Milo Eifler and CB Kendall Fuller.

This comes a day after Washington activated starter Taylor Heinicke, so it appears Washington will have all of their quarterbacks this weekend.

Allen, 25, signed on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Allen was waived coming out of the preseason before the Panthers added him to their practice squad before being promoted late in the season.

The Panthers re-signed Allen to a one-year contract in 2020, but later traded him to Washington for a fifth-round pick. Allen was placed on the injured reserve list after undergoing surgery for a dislocated ankle in November.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in one game for Washington and completed four of nine passing attempts for 53 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also rushed twice for 11 yards.