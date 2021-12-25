Washington Announces Six Roster Moves

The Washington Football Team made six roster moves on Saturday, including activating RB Wendell Smallwood from the COVID-19 list and K Joey Slye from injured reserve.

We have made multiple roster moves:

Activated the following player off the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

-RB Wendell Smallwood Activated the following player off the Reserve/Injured List:

-K Joey Slye pic.twitter.com/XebPA3R1zk — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 25, 2021

The team is also elevating veteran CB D.J. Hayden from the practice squad along with Smallwood, LB De’Jon Harris, and S Jeremy Reaves. Washington also parted ways with recently signed DT Akeem Spence.

Slye, 25, signed with the Giants after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived in May before being brought back in July and waived again.

Slye caught on with the Panthers as a camp leg but ended up taking the starting job after K Graham Gano landed on injured reserve. He re-signed with the team and then signed a one-year extension in January 2021 that would have made him a free agent in 2022.

However, the Panthers cut Slye coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Texans as an injury replacement. He also had a stint with the 49ers in the same capacity. Washington signed him to be their primary kicker in November after they released K Dustin Hopkins.

In 2021, Slye has appeared in three games for the Texans, three games for the 49ers, and three games for Washington. He’s converted 17 of 19 field-goal attempts and 14 of 18 extra-point tries.