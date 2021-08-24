Washington Cuts Four Players

The Washington Football Team announced on Tuesday it has cut four players ahead of the deadline to trim the roster down to 80.

We have released the following players:

CB Jordan Brown

T Rick Leonard

LB Justin Phillips

DT Justus Reed pic.twitter.com/MHs09iqOF1 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 24, 2021

The full list includes:

Phillips, 25, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2019. He was on and off Dallas’ roster before being waived coming out of camp.

Phillips signed on to the Raiders’ practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster before being waived with an injury designation. He re-signed with the team last year only to be cut coming out of camp.

Washington signed Phillips to their practice squad in November.

In 2019, Phillips appeared in four games for the Raiders and recorded six total tackles.