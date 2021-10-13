Washington Designate S Darrick Forrest To Return From IR

The Washington Football Team announced that S Darrick Forrest has been designated to return from injured reserve and practiced on Wednesday.

This opens a 21-day window for Forrest to practice before being activated.

S Darrick Forrest is returning to practice today. — Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 13, 2021

Forrest, 22, was a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $3,791,072 rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $660,000 this season.

During his four-year college career, Forrest recorded 200 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, six pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.