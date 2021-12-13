Washington Places Four On COVID-19 List Including DL Jonathan Allen

JP Finlay reports that Washington is placing DT Jonathan Allen on the COVID-19 list Monday after he tested positive. Finlay notes that Allen is vaccinated and needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to return this week.

Washington has confirmed the news and announced that they’ve also placed LB David Mayo and practice squad DE William Bradley-King and TE Temarrick Hemingway on the list.

Allen, 26, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million this summer.

In 2021, Allen has appeared in 13 games for Washington and recorded 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks.