Washington Makes Eight Roster Moves

Washington announced that they have elevated seven players to their active roster, including CB D.J. Hayden, LB De’Jon Harris, DE William Bradley-King, S Jeremy Reaves, G Deion Calhoun, P Ryan Winslow, and RB Wendell Smallwood.

We have made multiple roster moves: Activated the following practice squad

players as COVID-19 replacements:

-DE William Bradley-King

-LB De'Jon Harris

-CB D.J. Hayden

-S Jeremy Reaves

-RB Wendell Smallwood pic.twitter.com/vBNvYGaO4O — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 1, 2022

The team also released WR Antonio Gandy-Golden in another corresponding move. It was also announced that the team would be without OL coach John Matsko due to COVID-19, with assistant OL coach Travelle Wharton taking his place on Sunday.

Hayden, 30, was taken by the Raiders with the No. 12 overall pick back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract, but the Raiders declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Hayden later signed a one-year deal worth up to $5.25 million with the Lions in 2017 before agreeing to a three-year, $19 million contract with $9.5 million guaranteed the following year.

After playing out his contract with Jacksonville, Hayden became a free agent in March.

He most recently tried out for the Raiders, Buccaneers, and Patriots.

In 2020, Hayden appeared in five games for the Jaguars and recorded 18 tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defended.