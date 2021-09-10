Washington Placing WR Curtis Samuel On Injured Reserve

Washington HC Ron Rivera announced Friday that they’re placing WR Curtis Samuel on injured reserve Friday.

The expectation is that this will be a short stint on injured reserve for Samuel, who has been dealing with a groin injury.

It’s worth mentioning that Samuel will be miss at least three games while on injured reserve.

Samuel, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. Samuel played out the final year of his four-year contract worth $6,453,660 that included a signing bonus of $2,833,572.

Samuel was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year $34.5 million contract with Washington this offseason.

In 2020, Samuel appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and caught 77 passes for 851 yards receiving and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 200 yards on 41 carries and two touchdowns.