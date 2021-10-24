Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Still On Crutches, Weeks Away From Returning

According to Ian Rapoport, Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is still weeks away from returning from his hip injury.

Fitzpatrick, who suffered a hip subluxation in Week 1, remains on crutches around the team facility, per Rapoport. While the early side of his recovery timeline had this week as a potential return, it’s now looking like the earliest Fitzpatrick could be back is after the team’s bye in Week 9.

Rapoport adds there are serious questions about if Fitzpatrick will be able to return to the field at all, as his rehab has progressed slower than expected.

Taylor Heinicke will remain Washington’s starter in the meantime.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before he joined Washington this past March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Fitzpatrick as the news is available.