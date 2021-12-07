Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick To Have Hip Surgery, Out For Season

Ian Rapoport reports Washington Football Team QB Ryan Fitzpatrick needs arthroscopic hip surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the year.

Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation in Week 1 and has been on injured reserve ever since. The recovery has been slow and an injury that was initially given a six or eight-week timeline has now stretched over the entire season.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before he joined Washington this past March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.