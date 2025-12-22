Washington RB Jonah Coleman Declares For Draft

Washington RB Jonah Coleman announced today that he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Beyond blessed and Thankful ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZrZRcKwvDH — Jonah Coleman (@jonahcoleman8) December 22, 2025

He’ll be vying with a group of other prospects to be the second back off the board at some point on the second day of the draft in all likelihood.

Coleman, 22, started his career at Arizona before following HC Jedd Fisch to Washington in 2024. He started two years for the Huskies and was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2024.

During his four-year college career, Coleman rushed 522 times for 2,939 yards (5.6 YPC) and 32 touchdowns to go along with 83 catches for 800 yards and another three touchdowns in 46 career games.