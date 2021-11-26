Washington Releases C Tyler Gauthier From Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced Friday that they’ve released C Tyler Gauthier from their practice squad.

We have released C Tyler Gauthier pic.twitter.com/soTcB1TOic — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 26, 2021

Gauthier, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Miami back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Patriots, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

From there, the Jaguars signed Gauthier off of the Patriots’ practice squad. However, they opted to cut him loose the following August and he had another brief stint with the Patriots. He spent the 2020 season on Miami’s practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal for 2021.

The Dolphins waived Gauthier in June and he caught on with the Bills for a few weeks in training camp. Washington just recently signed him to their practice squad.

Gauthier has yet to appear in a game since entering the NFL.