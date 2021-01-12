Washington Requests Interview With Titans Exec. Ryan Cowden

According to JP Finlay, the Washington Football Team has requested an interview with Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

Cowden worked with Washington HC Ron Rivera for a period in Carolina before leaving for Tennessee.

Rivera is looking to hire a general manager after going without one for the 2020 season. Cowden is the first known requested interview, though other candidates have been linked to the job.

Cowden is in his 21st NFL season. He got his start in the NFL in 2000 as a scout with the Panthers, moving up in the organization during his time there. He joined the Titans in 2016 as the director of player personnel and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.

We’ll have more on Washington’s GM search as the news is available.