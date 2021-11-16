Washington Signing TE Temarrick Hemingway To Practice Squad

According to Ben Standig, the Washington Football Team is signing TE Temarrick Hemingway to the practice squad.

Washington will need to make a corresponding move. Their practice squad now includes:

DT Daniel Wise DL William Bradley-King OT David Steinmetz S Jeremy Reaves OL Bean Benzschawel QB Kyle Shurmur WR Marken Michel G Nolan Laufenberg WR Damion Willis LB De’Jon Harris WR Kelvin Harmon LB Anthony Hines DT David Bada G Zack Bailey RB Wendell Smallwood C Jon Toth TE Temarrick Hemingway

Hemingway, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He was on and off of the Rams’ roster over his first two years in the NFL before the Broncos signed him to their practice squad in 2018.

Denver eventually promoted Hemingway to their active roster before waiving him shortly afterward. The Panthers claimed him off of waivers but cut him coming out of the 2019 preseason.

Hemingway re-signed to a futures contract with Carolina in 2020 but was among their final roster cuts. He later signed on to Washington’s practice squad and has been on and off of their roster. He was most recently cut by Washington during the preseason.

In 2020, Hemingway appeared in eight games for Washington and caught one pass for 10 yards.