Washington Signs 15 Players To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that they’ve officially signed 15 players to their practice squad.
The full list includes:
- DT Daniel Wise
- RB Peyton Barber
- DL William Bradley-King
- DL Gabe Wright
- DE Bunmi Rotimi
- OT David Steinmetz
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- OL Wes Martin
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- LB Jared Norris
- C Keith Ismael
- CB Danny Johnson
- S Jeremy Reaves
- C Jon Toth
- OL Bean Benzschawel
Barber, 27, wound up signing on with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of back in 2016. He was released coming out of the preseason during his rookie year but was later added to the Buccaneers’ practice and eventually promoted to their active roster a few days later.
He returned to Tampa Bay on two consecutive one-year deals and signed a two-year contract Washington back in March but was recently released.
In 2020, Barber appeared in all 16 games and recorded 94 rushing attempts for 258 yards (2.7 YPC) and four touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
OUTSTANDING!…So happy to see Antonio Gandy-Golden, Jeremy Reaves, and William Bradley-King
on this list.