Washington Signs LB Anthony Hines To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Washington Football Team announced it has signed LB Anthony Hines to the practice squad. 

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

  1. DT Daniel Wise
  2. DL William Bradley-King
  3. DE Bunmi Rotimi
  4. OT David Steinmetz
  5. C Keith Ismael
  6. S Jeremy Reaves
  7. OL Bean Benzschawel
  8. RB Jonathan Williams
  9. QB Kyle Shurmur
  10. WR Marken Michel
  11. G Nolan Laufenberg
  12. DT T.Y. McGill
  13. WR Damion Willis
  14. LB De’Jon Harris
  15. WR Kelvin Harmon
  16. LB Anthony Hines

Hines, 22, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, though, and later cut with a settlement. 

During his three-year college career, Hines recorded 106 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 23 games. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply