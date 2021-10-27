Washington Signs LB Anthony Hines To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced it has signed LB Anthony Hines to the practice squad.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

DT Daniel Wise DL William Bradley-King DE Bunmi Rotimi OT David Steinmetz C Keith Ismael S Jeremy Reaves OL Bean Benzschawel RB Jonathan Williams QB Kyle Shurmur WR Marken Michel G Nolan Laufenberg DT T.Y. McGill WR Damion Willis LB De’Jon Harris WR Kelvin Harmon LB Anthony Hines

Hines, 22, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, though, and later cut with a settlement.

During his three-year college career, Hines recorded 106 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 23 games.