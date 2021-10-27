Washington Signs LB Anthony Hines To Practice Squad

The Washington Football Team announced it has signed LB Anthony Hines to the practice squad.
The Washington Football Team has signed the following player to the practice squad:
LB Anthony Hines III
Washington’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Daniel Wise
- DL William Bradley-King
- DE Bunmi Rotimi
- OT David Steinmetz
- C Keith Ismael
- S Jeremy Reaves
- OL Bean Benzschawel
- RB Jonathan Williams
- QB Kyle Shurmur
- WR Marken Michel
- G Nolan Laufenberg
- DT T.Y. McGill
- WR Damion Willis
- LB De’Jon Harris
- WR Kelvin Harmon
- LB Anthony Hines
Hines, 22, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M following the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, though, and later cut with a settlement.
During his three-year college career, Hines recorded 106 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 23 games.
