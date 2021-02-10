Washington Signs QB Taylor Heinicke To Two-Year, $8.75M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Washington Football Team has agreed to terms with QB Taylor Heinicke on a two-year extension worth $8.75 million.

The team confirmed the deal in an announcement Wednesday morning.

Official. Washington announces re-signing of Taylor Heinicke on two-year deal pic.twitter.com/q9HEBRJB0J — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) February 10, 2021

Rapoport adds the deal includes incentives based on how many starts Heinicke makes.

It’s a nice little bit of security for the former street free agent who came in and impressed for Washington down the stretch last season, including in the wildcard round.

In a 31-23 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, Heinicke completed 26-44 passes for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception, adding 46 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Heinicke, 27, wound up signing on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster during his rookie season but wasn’t active for a single game.

The Vikings elected to waive Heinicke with an injury designation coming out of the preseason in 2017 before eventually cutting him loose with an injury settlement.

Heinicke had brief stints with the Patriots and Texans before being claimed by the Panthers. Carolina released him coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on to Washington’s practice squad late in 2020.

In 2020, Heinicke appeared in one game for Washington and completed 12 of 19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 22 yards.