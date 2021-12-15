Washington To Place DT Matt Ioannidis On COVID-19 List

According to Grant Paulsen, the Washington Football Team will place DT Matthew Ioannidis on the COVID-19 list today.

It’s yet another hit to the team’s defensive line which is missing several players due to the virus.

Ioannidis, 27, is a former fifth-round pick by Washington out of Temple back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,340,000 contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when he signed a three-year, $21.75 million extension in 2019.

Ioannidis is set to make a base salary of $6.6 million in 2021.

In 2021, Ioannidis has appeared in 12 games for Washington and recorded 26 total tackles, including two for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 35 interior defender out of 125 qualifying players.