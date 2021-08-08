Washington Waiving T Cole Boozer

The Washington Football Team announced on Sunday that they have waived T Cole Boozer, who was signed by the team just yesterday.

Nicki Jhabvala mentions that Boozer was on the practice field for around five minutes before being led off.

Boozer, 26, went undrafted out of Temple back in 2018 before signing with the Buccaneers. He was later waived and brought back to the practice squad before being let go once again.

He eventually signed a futures deal with Tampa Bay before being waived a third and final time prior to joining the XFL.

Boozer was drafted into the XFL by the DC Defenders, playing in five games for the team at tackle. He is yet to appear in an NFL game in his career.