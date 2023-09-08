Week 1 NFL Injury Report

ARIZONA CARDINALS:
- OUT: T Kelvin Beachum (hand)
- QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (knee)
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS:
- QUESTIONABLE: DE James Smith-Williams (oblique), DE Chase Young (neck)
CAROLINA PANTHERS:
- OUT: WR D.J. Chark (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE: WR Adam Thielen (ankle)
ATLANTA FALCONS:
- OUT: CB Jeff Okudah (foot)
- QUESTIONABLE: WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)
CINCINNATI BENGALS:
- OUT: DE Joseph Ossai (ankle)
CLEVELAND BROWNS:
- QUESTIONABLE: S Juan Thornhill (calf)
DALLAS COWBOYS:
- DOUBTFUL: T Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf)
- QUESTIONABLE: T Tyron Smith (ankle), DE Sam Williams (foot)
NEW YORK GIANTS:
- DOUBTFUL: CB Cordale Flott (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE: LB Cam Brown (ankle), DT D.J. Davidson (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)
GREEN BAY PACKERS:
- OUT: WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring)
CHICAGO BEARS:
- QUESTIONABLE: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring)
HOUSTON TEXANS:
- OUT: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR John Metchie (hamstring), S Jimmie Ward (hip)
- QUESTIONABLE: RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring)
BALTIMORE RAVENS:
- OUT: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
- QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (quadricep)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS:
- OUT: S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), DE Tyler Lacy (hip)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS:
- QUESTIONABLE: RB Zack Moss (forearm)
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS:
- OUT: CB Brandon Facyson (shin), DE Chandler Jones (not injury related – personal matter)
- QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Carter (knee)
DENVER BRONCOS:
- QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), CB Riley Moss (abdomen)
LOS ANGELES RAMS:
- QUESTIONABLE: QB Stetson Bennett (right shoulder), WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring), TE Hunter Long (thigh)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS:
- OUT: S Jamal Adams (knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee, hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE: G Damien Lewis (shoulder), CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring)
MIAMI DOLPHINS:
- OUT: T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee), CB Elijah Campbell (knee)
- QUESTIONABLE: S Justin Bethel (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle)
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS:
- DOUBTFUL: LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph (hamstring)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES:
- No players listed
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS:
- OUT: CB Jack Jones (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE: QB Matt Corral (not injury related – personal matter), G Michael Onwenu (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), G Cole Strange (knee)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS:
- QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (groin), CB Charvarius Ward (heel)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS:
- QUESTIONABLE: DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS:
- QUESTIONABLE: DT Calijah Kancey (calf), G Cody Mauch (back)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS:
- QUESTIONABLE: DE Marcus Davenport (ankle)
TENNESSEE TITANS:
- OUT: CB Tre Avery (hamstring)
- QUESTIONABLE: LB Harold Landry (abdomen), T Dillon Radunz (knee)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS:
- OUT: S J.T. Gray (shoulder), WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin)
- QUESTIONABLE: RB Kendre Miller (hamstring)
