Week 1 NFL Injury Report

ARIZONA CARDINALS:

  • OUT: T Kelvin Beachum (hand)
  • QUESTIONABLE: WR Marquise Brown (hamstring), TE Zach Ertz (knee)

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: DE James Smith-Williams (oblique), DE Chase Young (neck)

CAROLINA PANTHERS:

  • OUT: WR D.J. Chark (hamstring)
  • QUESTIONABLE: WR Adam Thielen (ankle)

ATLANTA FALCONS:

  • OUT: CB Jeff Okudah (foot)
  • QUESTIONABLE: WR KhaDarel Hodge (ankle), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh)

CINCINNATI BENGALS:

  • OUT: DE Joseph Ossai (ankle)

CLEVELAND BROWNS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: S Juan Thornhill (calf)

DALLAS COWBOYS:

  • DOUBTFUL: T Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf)
  • QUESTIONABLE: T Tyron Smith (ankle), DE Sam Williams (foot)

NEW YORK GIANTS:

  • DOUBTFUL: CB Cordale Flott (hamstring), S Gervarrius Owens (hamstring), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)
  • QUESTIONABLE: LB Cam Brown (ankle), DT D.J. Davidson (knee), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

GREEN BAY PACKERS:

  • OUT: WR Christian Watson (hamstring)
  • QUESTIONABLE: WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring)

CHICAGO BEARS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: LB Dylan Cole (hamstring)

HOUSTON TEXANS:

  • OUT: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), WR John Metchie (hamstring), S Jimmie Ward (hip)
  • QUESTIONABLE: RB Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring)

BALTIMORE RAVENS:

  • OUT: CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)
  • QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (quadricep)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS:

  • OUT: S Antonio Johnson (hamstring), DE Tyler Lacy (hip)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: RB Zack Moss (forearm)

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS:

  • OUT: CB Brandon Facyson (shin), DE Chandler Jones (not injury related – personal matter)
  • QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Carter (knee)

DENVER BRONCOS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: WR Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), CB Riley Moss (abdomen)

LOS ANGELES RAMS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: QB Stetson Bennett (right shoulder), WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring), TE Hunter Long (thigh)

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS:

  • OUT: S Jamal Adams (knee), RB Kenny McIntosh (knee, hamstring)
  • QUESTIONABLE: G Damien Lewis (shoulder), CB Devon Witherspoon (hamstring)

MIAMI DOLPHINS:

  • OUT: T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee), CB Elijah Campbell (knee)
  • QUESTIONABLE: S Justin Bethel (knee), TE Julian Hill (ankle)

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS:

  • DOUBTFUL: LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph (hamstring)

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES:

  • No players listed

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS:

  • OUT: CB Jack Jones (hamstring)
  • QUESTIONABLE: QB Matt Corral (not injury related – personal matter), G Michael Onwenu (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (knee), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), G Cole Strange (knee)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: TE George Kittle (groin), CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

PITTSBURGH STEELERS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: DT Calijah Kancey (calf), G Cody Mauch (back)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS:

  • QUESTIONABLE: DE Marcus Davenport (ankle)

TENNESSEE TITANS:

  • OUT: CB Tre Avery (hamstring)
  • QUESTIONABLE: LB Harold Landry (abdomen), T Dillon Radunz (knee)

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS:

  • OUT: S J.T. Gray (shoulder), WR Tre’Quan Smith (groin)
  • QUESTIONABLE: RB Kendre Miller (hamstring)

