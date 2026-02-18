Wyatt Teller Announces He Won’t Be Back With Browns

Browns impending free agent OL Wyatt Teller announced Wednesday on Instagram that he won’t be returning to Cleveland for the 2026 season.

Teller, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract and set to make base salaries of $570,000 and $660,000 over the next two years of the agreement when the Bills traded him to the Browns coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Browns signed Teller to a four-year extension worth $56.8 million back in November of 2021. He was due base salaries of $1.5 million and $2.8 million in the final two years of the deal.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Teller appeared in and started 13 games for the Browns at right guard.

