UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks Sign QB A.J. McCarron

The UFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks announced they’ve officially signed QB A.J. McCarron to a contract on Friday.

some things were just meant to be. LET'S RUN IT BACK, @10AJMcCarron 🔥 pic.twitter.com/quaIwCRiIq — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) February 16, 2024

This marks McCarron’s second stint on the Battlehawks after playing last year in the XFL.

McCarron, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,401,652 contract after winning a grievance against the Bengals that stemmed from the team’s decision to place him on the non-football injury list (NFI) at the start of training camp.

The Bills later signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract before trading him to the Raiders in 2018 for a fifth-round pick. The Raiders released him in 2019 and he later had brief stints with the Texans and Falcons.

McCarron returned to the Bengals a few months ago on a practice squad deal and was later promoted to the active roster.

For his career, McCarron has appeared in 19 games for the Bengals, Raiders, and Texans and completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 1,192 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also rushed 68 yards and one touchdown.