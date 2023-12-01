Zach Ertz Clears Waivers, Officially Free Agent

Former Cardinals TE Zach Ertz officially passed through waivers unclaimed on Friday and is now free to sign with a team of his choosing.

Ertz requested his release from the Cardinals and gave up a game check to incentivize Arizona to release him.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens and Eagles could be teams to watch for Ertz.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him.

In 2023, Ertz has appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.