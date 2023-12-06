Zach Ertz Likely To Wait Until Next Week To Sign

Ian Rapoport reports free-agent TE Zach Ertz will likely wait until next week to sign a contract with a team given players who don’t sign by Wednesday generally don’t appear in the upcoming game.

Rapoport mentions that several playoff teams are still in the mix to sign Ertz and named the Eagles, 49ers, and Ravens as teams to keep an eye on.

Earlier this week, Adam Schefter said the Chiefs and Bills were two more teams with “varying forms of interest,” in addition to the Ravens and Eagles.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him.

In 2023, Ertz has appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.