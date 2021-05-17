Zach Ertz Not Reporting To OTAs

According to Jeff McLane, Eagles TE Zach Ertz is not in attendance as the Eagles get started with OTAs.

McLane notes that’s not a surprise and Ertz isn’t expected to report to the team until his situation is resolved, either by Philadelphia trading him or granting his release.

Ertz is entering the final year of his contract in 2021 and has been vocal about wanting either a new deal or a new team.

The Eagles granted the veteran tight end permission to seek a trade but so far they haven’t found any offers appealing enough to make a move. They’re believed to be seeking a third or fourth-round pick.

“Zach’s a really good player and a really good person, and he’s under contract with the Eagles,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “At the same time, we have a lot of respect for him and what kind of player he is and what he’s done for our team. But this isn’t a guy in the twilight of his career. He’s a guy still in his prime. A year ago at this time, everyone was talking about where he ranked with the top tight ends in the league. So we feel really good about the kind of player he is, and we have to do what’s best for our team as well.”

Ertz, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed.

Ertz stands to make a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Ertz appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and caught 36 passes for 335 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Ertz as the news is available.