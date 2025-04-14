17 Prospects Attending 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Monday that 17 prospects will be in attendance for the 2025 NFL Draft later this month in Green Bay.
The 2025 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 24, which will consist of round one.
After that, the draft continues Friday, April 25 at 7:00 PM EST for Rounds 2-3.
The event wraps up 12:00 PM EST on Saturday, April 26 with Rounds 4-7.
|1)
|Tyler Booker
|G
|Alabama
|2)
|Jihaad Cambell
|LB
|Alabama
|3)
|Will Campbell
|T
|LSU
|4)
|Abdul Carter
|DE
|Penn State
|5)
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|Mississippi
|6)
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|Texas
|7)
|Mason Graham
|DT
|Michigan
|8)
|Travis Hunter
|DB/WR
|Colorado
|9)
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Boise State
|10)
|Will Johnson
|DB
|Michigan
|11)
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|Arizona
|12)
|Jalen Milroe
|QB
|Alabama
|13)
|Josh Simmons
|T
|Ohio State
|14)
|Malaki Starks
|DB
|Georgia
|15)
|Shemar Stewart
|DE
|Texas A&M
|16)
|Cameron Ward
|QB
|Miami (Fla.)
|17)
|Mykel Williams
|DE
|Georgia
