17 Prospects Attending 2025 NFL Draft

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced Monday that 17 prospects will be in attendance for the 2025 NFL Draft later this month in Green Bay. 

NFL Draft Helmet

The 2025 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 24, which will consist of round one.

After that, the draft continues Friday, April 25 at 7:00 PM EST for Rounds 2-3.

The event wraps up 12:00 PM EST on Saturday, April 26 with Rounds 4-7.

1) Tyler Booker G Alabama
2) Jihaad Cambell LB Alabama
3) Will Campbell T LSU
4) Abdul Carter DE Penn State
5) Jaxson Dart QB Mississippi
6) Matthew Golden WR Texas
7) Mason Graham DT Michigan
8) Travis Hunter DB/WR Colorado
9) Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State
10) Will Johnson DB Michigan
11) Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona
12) Jalen Milroe QB Alabama
13) Josh Simmons T Ohio State
14) Malaki Starks DB Georgia
15) Shemar Stewart DE Texas A&M
16) Cameron Ward QB Miami (Fla.)
17) Mykel Williams DE Georgia

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply