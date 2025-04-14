17 Prospects Attending 2025 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Monday that 17 prospects will be in attendance for the 2025 NFL Draft later this month in Green Bay.

The 2025 NFL Draft starts at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) on Thursday, April 24, which will consist of round one.

After that, the draft continues Friday, April 25 at 7:00 PM EST for Rounds 2-3.

The event wraps up 12:00 PM EST on Saturday, April 26 with Rounds 4-7.

1) Tyler Booker G Alabama 2) Jihaad Cambell LB Alabama 3) Will Campbell T LSU 4) Abdul Carter DE Penn State 5) Jaxson Dart QB Mississippi 6) Matthew Golden WR Texas 7) Mason Graham DT Michigan 8) Travis Hunter DB/WR Colorado 9) Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State 10) Will Johnson DB Michigan 11) Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona 12) Jalen Milroe QB Alabama 13) Josh Simmons T Ohio State 14) Malaki Starks DB Georgia 15) Shemar Stewart DE Texas A&M 16) Cameron Ward QB Miami (Fla.) 17) Mykel Williams DE Georgia