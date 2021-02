2021 Cap Space Carryover For All 32 Teams

On Thursday, the NFLPA released the official cap space carryover totals for all 32 NFL teams. In total, there will be $315.1 million carried over to the 2021 season.

Here’s how much cap space each team will carry over:

Rank Team Carryover 1. Browns $30.4 million 2. Jets $26.7 million 3. Cowboys $25.4 million 4. Jaguars $23.5 million 5. Eagles $22.8 million 6. Patriots $19.6 million 7. Broncos $17.8 million 8. Washington $15.8 million 9. Dolphins $15.2 million 10. Lions $12.8 million 11. Bengals $10.8 million 12. Texans $9.2 million 13. Colts $8.3 million 14. Chargers $8.1 million 15. Bears $7 million 16. Rams $5.7 million