2022 Free Agent Fits: Allen, Conner, Douglas, Robinson, Brown

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 17. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Brian Allen Rams C

Best Fit: Vikings

Due to his size at just 6-2 and barely 300 pounds, Allen isn’t a fit for all schemes. He really needs to be in an offense that prioritizes agility and athleticism like the Shanahan-style offenses, which fortunately are cropping up all over the league. Allen has been great when healthy, but he fits the profile of free agents the Rams tend to let walk and replace with comp picks. There have been some murmurs about the Vikings wanting to bolster the interior of their line and new HC Kevin O’Connell obviously knows Allen well.

James Conner Cardinals RB

Best Fit: Cardinals

Conner had an outstanding season for Arizona in 2021, scoring 18 total touchdowns. While his 3.7 YPC isn’t impressive, he was consistently a solid performer, including in the passing game. Fellow Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds is a little more dynamic but he’s never been able to shoulder as heavy a load as Conner has. That’s why if it comes down to picking one of the two, the Cardinals should prioritize bringing back Conner. He should welcome that too given how free agency is usually unkind to running backs.

Rasul Douglas Packers CB

Bet Fit: Packers

Cut twice before landing with the Packers and having a breakout season, Douglas is a terrific story. He literally doubled his career interception total with five in 2021, and returned two of them for touchdowns while adding 13 pass deflections. Teams are always searching for quality cornerbacks but I can see Douglas being viewed with a lot of skepticism by other teams. That could help Green Bay hold onto the veteran at a reasonable rate.

Cam Robinson Jaguars OT

Best Fit: Saints

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone is back in New Orleans as their offensive line coach, and if the team isn’t able to re-sign Terron Armstead there will be a huge hole at left tackle. Robinson won’t be cheap either, as his deal will probably come in at around $15 million a year at least. Teams are always starved for competent tackle play. There’s familiarity with Marrone and hope the 26-year-old Robinson can continue to be coached up, as he has improved through his first five seasons.

Trent Brown Patriots OT

Best Fit: Bengals

The Bengals have money to spend, far more than the Patriots. Brown has issues with health and consistency but man when he’s on the field he’s a mauler. Elite tackles don’t usually hit free agency unless there’s some kind of baggage, so that’s part of the deal with Brown. There is some risk but also a considerable amount of upside.