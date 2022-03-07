2022 Free Agent Fits: Daniels, Kirk, Corbett, Cappa, Maye

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 16. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

James Daniels Bears G

Best Fit: Steelers

If Daniels and the Bears elect to go their separate ways, the 24-year-old should be a relatively hot commodity on the open market, especially because of his experience playing multiple positions on the interior offensive line. Pittsburgh has some money to play with this offseason for a change, and fortifying their offensive line with a non-patchwork solution seems like the type of splurge the Steelers would make in free agency.

Christian Kirk Cardinals WR

Best Fit: Eagles

Kirk and Cardinals QB Kyler Murray have been friends and teammates for a long time but money talks in free agency. The Eagles have the budget to make one or two big signings in free agency and Kirk would be a huge upgrade over the guys they’ve had manning the slot in recent years like Greg Ward and Jalen Reagor. Philadelphia’s WR coach was also Kirk’s position coach in college, so there’s still a level of familiarity.

Austin Corbett Rams G

Best Fit: Dolphins

Rebuilding the offensive line ought to be the Dolphins’ top priority as they shift to a Shanahan-style offense under new HC Mike McDaniel. Corbett really found his groove in that system with the Rams and brings the requisite level of athleticism for a team that presumably is going to be running a buttload of wide zone.

Alex Cappa Buccaneers G

Best Fit: Buccaneers

It would not be surprising if the Bucs took the money they saved from Ali Marpet’s retirement and put it toward retaining Cappa in order to make sure the interior of their offensive line stays strong for whoever the quarterback is. Tampa Bay cannot turn over all three interior positions, which is what will happen if Cappa and C Ryan Jensen sign elsewhere in free agency. If it comes down to choosing, Cappa is younger than Jensen and the team spent a third-round pick on Robert Hainsey who cross-trained at center in 2021.

Marcus Maye Jets S

Best Fit: Cowboys

Maye faces a potential suspension for a DUI arrest and tore his Achilles last year. That combined with his age (29) should depress his market a fair amount to the point he might have to take a one-year deal to try and rehabilitate his value. The Cowboys need some help in the secondary and Maye would be a good, fairly low-cost fit.