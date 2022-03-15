2022 NFL Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

The NFL officially released the 2022 NFL compensatory picks on Friday for each team following the roster moves they made in 2021.

Here is the list of compensatory picks awarded for this year’s draft:

Round/Pick/Overall Selection/Team

Third-Round Comp Picks:

3 33-97 Detroit

3 34-98 New Orleans

3 35-99* Cleveland

3 36-100* Baltimore

3 37-101* New Orleans

3 38-102* San Francisco

3 39-103* Kansas City

3 40-104* Los Angeles Rams

3 41-105* San Francisco

Fourth-Round Comp Picks:

4 33-138 Pittsburgh

4 34-139 Baltimore

4 35-140 Green Bay

4 36-141 Baltimore

4 37-142 Los Angeles Rams

4 38-143 Tennessee

Fifth-Round Comp Picks:

5 33-176 Dallas

5 34-177 Detroit

5 35-178 Dallas

5 36-179 Indianapolis

Sixth-Round Comp Picks:

6 33-211 Los Angeles Rams

6 34-212 Los Angeles Rams

6 35-213 Atlanta

6 36-214 Los Angeles Chargers

6 37-215 Arizona

6 38-216 Indianapolis

6 39-217 Detroit

6 40-218 Los Angeles Rams

6 41-219 Tennessee

6 42-220 San Francisco

6 43-221 San Francisco

Seventh-Round Comp Picks:

7 33-254 Los Angeles Chargers

7 34-255 Los Angeles Chargers

7 35-256 Arizona

7 36-257 Arizona

7 37-258 Green Bay

7 38-259 Kansas City

7 39-260 Los Angeles Chargers

7 40-261 Tampa Bay

7 41-262 San Francisco

Total Compensatory Picks By Team:

Los Angeles Chargers 4

Los Angeles Rams 4

Arizona 3

Detroit 3

San Francisco 3

Baltimore 2

Dallas 2

Green Bay 2

Indianapolis 2

Tennessee 2

Atlanta 1

Kansas City 1

New Orleans 1

Pittsburgh 1

Tampa Bay 1

TOTAL: 32