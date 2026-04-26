AFC Notes: KC Concepcion, Carnell Tate, Bills, Browns, Titans

Bills

Former Bills HC Sean McDermott said he’s taking a year off from coaching to reflect and figure out how to fine-tune his approach to become a better coach.

“Well, I think that’s part of this offseason and then the season, too, is to take the year and really process through things,” McDermott said, via Around The NFL. “Number one, how can we build on the success that we had in Buffalo? Because you don’t want to just make a knee-jerk reaction and say, well it didn’t work. Well, it did work — we were very successful. When you look at it, coming in, breaking a 17-year playoff drought and then changing the culture, and then eight of the nine years in the playoffs. And I firmly believe the Bills are in a really good spot. And so, here we are and we’re going, OK, let’s make sure that we build on what we did in Buffalo, but also go through some experiences and say, hey, we learned through that experience and how would we do it differently? And all the while, staying curious about different things that are out there; talking to different leaders in different sports or different industries outside of sports to improve as a coach but also a leader.” McDermott is taking the year off to spend more time with his family. “When you think about working and being in this business — so competitive, margins are so small — and you’re like, hey, I wonder what it would be like one day to be that guy,” he said. “And then, all of the sudden, you’re that guy and you’re like, OK — this is real. But such is life, right? You kind of go through some of the normal gamut of emotions and you turn the corner and you’re like, ‘hey, you know what? This is pretty good.’ It’s a pretty good opportunity for me, for us as a family, and let’s capitalize on it. That’s where we’re at as a family right now.”

Browns

The Browns selected Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion with their second pick in the first round, and GM Andrew Berry noted that they weren’t concerned with potential drop issues, given that it’s normal for any draft prospect to be scrutinized for dropped passes.

“Every receiver, besides maybe Larry Fitzgerald, has a couple drops,” Berry claimed, via BrownsWire.com. “KC, he’s been a dynamic producer at NC State, Texas A&M, he’s electric with the ball in his hands, and we’re looking forward to having him.”

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi made the first big splash of the draft by selecting Ohio State WR Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick, shaking up the way the rest of the round would play out.

“Carnell Tate, we thought he was the best receiver in the draft,” Borgonzi said in his post-draft news conference, via NFL.com. “And then coming back up and getting Keldric Faulk, who really fits this defense. Long. Can play inside, outside. Looking back to some of (head coach Robert) Saleh’s defenses, it reminded me a little bit of (Arik) Armstead when he had him there in San Francisco. Really excited about adding these guys tonight. Great character guys, too.”

“Well, he’s a bigger, vertical guy. The route running, very efficient, his route running,” Borgonzi continued. “I thought he had exceptional ball skills to be able to track the footballs, catch radius downfield. I think he’s going to be a great fit in this offense. And you know, he’s 20 years old last year playing at Ohio State. He’s a young kid. But Tate has the ability to play big downfield. That’s the one thing, all these contested catches downfield, his ability to go up and catch the football, contort his body in certain ways. I think it’s going to be great for Cam [Ward].”