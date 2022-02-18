2022 Team Needs: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Thanks for checking out our 2022 Offseason Team Needs previews. Consider this a primer for the goals each team has to accomplish this offseason and the resources they have to work with.

A couple of notes. Cap space projections are from Over The Cap and based on a salary cap of $208.2 million, which is the ceiling for this year. It’s also using OTC’s effective cap space, which takes into account what teams have to budget to sign their rookies and fill out the offseason 51-man roster.

Compensatory picks are also from OTC’s projections, which are historically the most accurate in the industry. Their methodology is outlined here. The comp picks from minority hires the past two offseasons are also included.

With that, let’s get into it:

Commanders

Projected Cap Space: $27,019,313

Draft Picks: 6

1st (No. 11)

2nd (No. 42)

3rd (No. 73)

4th (No. 111)

6th (No. 187)

7th (No. 228)

Notable Free Agents: G Brandon Scherff, DT Tim Settle, S Bobby McCain, RB J.D. McKissic, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, WR Adam Humphries, LB Jon Bostic, K Joey Slye (RFA), OL Tyler Larsen, QB Kyle Allen (RFA), QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Biggest Needs:

Quarterback

New name, same problems. The Commanders got an excellent look at Taylor Heinicke last season, and while he was able to stay healthy for a full season and turned in some gutsy performances at times, the limited ceiling was evident. Washington still needs a franchise quarterback.

Where to find one, though. The Commanders will be heavily linked to any veteran passer that comes available this offseason, as the rest of their roster is fairly solid. Washington was outbid for Matthew Stafford last offseason, but HC Ron Rivera has suggested they will be far more aggressive if a similar scenario presents itself this year. Plan B is probably either a stab at a free agent reclamation project or a rookie at No. 11.

Safety

The Commanders already shuttled Landon Collins to linebacker in an effort to make things work and it’s likely he’s released to save money this offseason. McCain is a pending free agent and probably won’t be brought back unless the team strikes out on an upgrade elsewhere. Kamren Curl is a nice movable chess piece, which means the Commanders could use at least one and perhaps two more safeties to shore up the back end of their defense.

Linebacker

Hopes were high for Commanders 2021 first-round LB Jamin Davis given Rivera’s history at the position. So by that measure, his rookie season was a bit of a disappointment. After the season, Rivera said they believe Davis is a better fit as an outside linebacker where he can play more freely without the mental burden of calling the defense and getting everyone into position. Commanders LB Cole Holcomb is also seen as more of an outside backer, which means Washington still needs that general in the middle of their defense.

Cowboys

Projected Cap Space: ($24,675,471)

Draft Picks: 7

1st (No. 24)

2nd (No. 56)

3rd (No. 88)

4th (No. 127)

5th (No. 166)

5th (No. 175, comp)

6th (No. 201)

Notable Free Agents: TE Dalton Schultz, DE Randy Gregory, WR Michael Gallup, DB Damontae Kazee, LB Leighton Vander Esch, LB Keanu Neal, S Jayron Kearse, S Malik Hooker, OL Connor Williams, DE Dorance Armstrong, DT Carlos Watkins, WR Cedrick Wilson, CB Maurice Canady, DT Brent Urban, OT Ty Nsekhe, P Brian Anger

Biggest Needs:

Defensive End

If the Cowboys aren’t able to retain Gregory, they will need a new starting edge rusher across from DeMarcus Lawrence. Dallas should also start thinking about Lawrence’s future as well. In the past three seasons since signing his mega-deal, he’s failed to crack 6.5 sacks in any year. Nagging injuries have been a problem and he ended up playing just seven games in 2021. His disruption metrics show he’s more productive than his sack totals might indicate but he turns 30 this offseason and has cap hits of $27 million and $29 million in the final two years of his deal.

It would be a surprise if the Cowboys released Lawrence but they do need to find some ways to clear up money with the host of pending free agents they have. That’s partially why there’s so much speculation about WR Amari Cooper‘s status for 2022, and if he’s cut, wide receiver rockets up the needs list for the Cowboys. Defensive rookie of the year Micah Parsons is a nice chess piece to have to continue to provide a pass rush but Dallas needs to start planning for the future here.

Interior OL

There were a few different reasons the Cowboys’ offense started to sputter in the second half of the season and some instability on the offensive line, keyed by injuries, was one of them. Left guard remains the weak point in what has usually been a dominant Cowboys O-line in recent seasons and Williams is a pending free agent. Given how Connor McGovern struggled at times in 2021, Dallas could look to the middle rounds or free agency to shore this spot up.

They also could look for depth given how much time the trio of LT Tyron Smith, G Zack Martin and RT La’el Collins has missed in recent seasons. They do have a backup for Collins on the right side in Terence Steele but he has struggled mightily when asked to move to the left. Smith is 31 and hasn’t played a full season since 2015, so maybe Dallas needs to pick a young tackle to start grooming behind him.

Linebacker/Safety

This will depend on which pending free agents the Cowboys want to or can bring back. It seems like Vander Esch will be allowed to walk but DC Dan Quinn has a history with Neal and the two sides could probably work something out. That leaves a hole at middle linebacker given how much Dallas moves Parsons around.

At safety, Quinn has a history with Kazee as well, and both Kearse and Hooker are set to hit the market. The whole band could be back together and probably wouldn’t cost too much, but if another team drives the bid up too high, Dallas will need to look for alternatives.

Eagles

Projected Cap Space: $12,883,747

Draft Picks: 11

1st (No. 15, from MIA)

1st (No. 16, from IND)

1st (No. 19)

2nd (No. 51)

3rd (No. 83)

4th (No. 122)

5th (No. 153, from WAS)

5th (No. 161)

5th (No. 165, from ARI)

6th (No. 192, from IND)

6th (No. 205, from TB)

Notable Free Agents: DE Derek Barnett, CB Steven Nelson, S Anthony Harris, S Rodney McLeod, DE Ryan Kerrigan, RB Boston Scott (RFA), RB Jordan Howard, LB Genard Avery, LB Alex Singleton (RFA), OL Nate Herbig (RFA), WR Greg Ward (RFA)

Biggest Needs:

Defensive End

A lot of teams talk about emphasizing the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball but the Eagles are one of the teams that consistently, year in and year out, back up their words with actions here. That’s what fueled their wildcard berth in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year in 2021, along with a weak schedule.

Still, it doesn’t sound like GM Howie Roseman is drinking his own kool-aid and will still take a methodical approach to the 2022 season. That likely means continuing to invest in the defensive line. The Eagles are in decent shape inside with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox, with Milton Williams developing behind them. At defensive end, the Eagles have Josh Sweat and little else. Barnett is a free agent and both sides are grateful for the fresh start. Kerrigan and Brandon Graham are both 33 and Kerrigan probably won’t be back. Graham’s contract means he will be, but an infusion of youth and talent is needed to get the Eagles where they want to be at this position.

Cornerback

Philadelphia has two starters here in Darius Slay and Avonte Maddox, and if they re-sign Nelson they would be in solid shape for 2022. Roseman will have eyes on the future, though. Slay is 31 and age is not usually kind to defensive backs. Nelson is 29 and not guaranteed to be back. It would be a big surprise if the Eagles leave the first round this April without using one of their three picks on a corner.

Wide Receiver

The Eagles look like they found a gem in 2021 first-round WR DeVonta Smith. They need a lot of help around him, though. Quez Watkins is fast but needs to be a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver at this point, unless he can clean up his hands and become more consistent. Jalen Reagor just ain’t it, that much is clear. Philadelphia doesn’t have a crazy amount of cap space but they have enough to go after a No. 2-type receiver in free agency, perhaps someone with size or who can be a more consistent deep threat than Watkins.

Giants

Projected Cap Space: ($23,884,036)

Draft Picks: 9

1st (No. 5)

1st (No. 7, from CHI)

2nd (No. 36)

3rd (No. 67)

3rd (No. 81, from MIA)

4th (No. 110, from CHI)

5th (No. 146)

5th (No. 172, from KC)

6th (No. 180)

Notable Free Agents: TE Evan Engram, S Jabrill Peppers, OLB Lorenzo Carter, DT Austin Johnson, G Will Hernandez, C Billy Price, LB Benardrick McKinney, DT Danny Shelton, C Matt Skura, LB Reggie Ragland, WR John Ross, WR Dante Pettis, CB Keion Crossen, OT Nate Solder, TE Levine Toilolo, QB Mike Glennon

Biggest Needs:

Offensive Line

This is by far the biggest priority for the Giants to fix, as it’s been an issue for far, far too long. If they want to get a decent assessment of QB Daniel Jones in 2022, they have to be able to protect him as well. The challenge for new GM Joe Schoen is he legitimately needs to start almost completely from scratch. Left tackle is the only position he has a legitimate incumbent starter, and it’s worth mentioning Andrew Thomas just had ankle surgery for the second straight offseason.

That leaves two guards, a center and a right tackle on the shopping list. Shane Lemieux, Matt Peart and Ben Bredeson could provide competition and are young enough that it’s conceivable they could play their way into the team’s long-term plans. Schoen shouldn’t count on it, though. The Giants won’t have much cap flexibility but expect at least three signings here to at least try and patch things up, while New York takes heavy aim at long-term solutions in the draft.

Cornerback

New Giants DC Don Martindale comes with a strong track record from Baltimore but with one caveat. He will live and die by the blitz, and if New York isn’t strong at corner, that will mean dying more often than is comfortable. Secondary was arguably a strength for New York but Martindale’s scheme is going to put different demands on the group than former DC Patrick Graham. It would not be surprising to see the Giants reshape this group.

They should be alright at safety but it’s worth questioning whether James Bradberry and Logan Ryan can hold up playing this much man coverage at this point in their careers. The Giants can’t do much with Ryan this year but Bradberry might be a goner, especially because he has a $13.4 million base salary and a trade or release is one of the ways the Giants can free up much-needed cap space.

Tight End

The Giants are about to start clean at tight end as well. Engram is a free agent and is probably eager for a fresh start outside of New York. Kyle Rudolph is an obvious cap casualty unless he’s willing to take a pay cut to near the minimum. Kaden Smith has also been mentioned as a cut candidate due to a knee condition. New York could need to make three additions here between the draft and free agency. There are also some questions about what wide receiver will look like for the Giants in 2022, so adding a pass-catching threat here is important for Jones.