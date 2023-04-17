2023 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Second Round

Here’s the second round of our 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

32 – Pittsburgh Steelers (CHI): Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Banks could very well be a first-round pick when all is said and done, so getting a talented corner like this to open round two would be a pretty solid pick for the Steelers.

33 – Houston Texans: Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann

The Texans addressed EDGE and QB earlier in this mock and get, arguably, the top interior offensive lineman in this year’s draft class in round two.

Tippmann is big for a center, but moves very well and could be a day-one starter for the Texans.

34 – Arizona Cardinals: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The Cardinals corner depth remains a question, but thankfully there’s a decent prospect waiting for them in the second round of this mock.

Ringo offers size, speed and athleticism and could be a day-one starter for Arizona, depending on how he holds up in camp.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former Ravens CB Jimmy Smith.

35 – Indianapolis Colts: Miss. State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Indianapolis traded Stephen Gilmore to the Cowboys this offseason, which leaves their cornerback depth in question.

Forbes is an upside prospect who offers a lot of length to go along with good instincts for the position.

36 – Los Angeles Rams: Kansas State DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The Rams really need pass rush help after moving on from Leonard Floyd this offseason. Anudike-Uzomah would be a good fit for the Rams’ scheme and is a high-effort player with a lot of length.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Dante Fowler Jr.

37 – Seattle Seahawks (DEN): Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

This might seem like an odd pick at first. The Seahawks drafted Ken Walker last year and he looked great, but he has dealt with injuries and Seattle, who clearly wants a focused rushing attack, currently has just two running backs on their roster.

Gibbs would give Seattle a really dynamic set of running backs to build their offense around in the coming years.

Lance Zierlein compares Gibbs to Alvin Kamara.

38 – Las Vegas Raiders: Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

The Raiders interior defensive line depth remains a question mark at this point in the offseason. Benton is really interesting upside player who has generated buzz throughout the draft process. He would give the Raiders size and strength in the middle of their defense.

39 – Carolina Panthers: Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Here’s a great value pick. Washington probably comes off the board much earlier, but he would be a solid fit in Carolina’s offense and would give them a different kind of tight end than Hayden Hurst.

40 – New Orleans Saints: North Carolina WR Josh Downs

New Orleans needs help at receiver and Downs would fit in well with their current group as a slot receiver. Lance Zierlein compares Downs to Kadarius Toney.

41 – Tennessee Titans: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

There’s a strong chance Hooker is long gone before this pick, possibly middle part of round one. Although there are real concerns here that could lead to him being available in round 2.

Hooker is older and coming off an ACL tear. Even so, there has been a decent amount of buzz about him through the draft process where he may supporters in the league.

Tennessee has major questions at quarterback, even though they still have Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis on their roster.

42 – New York Jets (CLE): C John Michael Schmitz

This pick could end up with the Packers, but if not, the Jets could double down on offensive line in this draft and get a starting center in round two.

43 – New York Jets: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey

The Jets come back a pick later with an interior defensive lineman. Kancey is undersized, but explosive as an interior pass rusher. He could be a good compliment to star DL Quinnen Williams.

44 – Atlanta Falcons: Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman



We gave the Falcons an edge rusher earlier in the mock and Atlanta has really focused in on building out their defense this offseason, so it would make some sense to start adding more offensive weapons for their offense.

Tillman could be a great compliment to Drake London because of his size and ball skills. Lance Zierlein compares him to Michael Pittman Jr.

45 – Green Bay Packers: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

The Packers’ tight end depth chart stands out as one of the worst units in the NFL. The good news is that this is a great year to need a tight end.

Musgrave would be very solid value at this point and could give the Packers a good route-running tight end for Jordan Love to take advantage of in the coming years.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Dallas Goedert.

46 – New England Patriots: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

The Patriots got a receiver earlier in the mock and now address edge rusher with an impressive athlete in round two. Hall is an explosive player with length, who could develop into a very good NFL player.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Carl Lawson.

47 – Washington Commanders: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

The Commanders used a first-round pick on Jamin Davis a few years ago, but they could use another linebacker to go along with him.

Sanders is a very intriguing talent, given that he has the physical traits and athleticism to play either inside linebacker or edge rusher. There is big upside here.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Tremaine Edmunds.

48 – Detroit Lions: Michigan CB DJ Turner

The Lions signed two cornerback in free agency, but one got just a one-year contract and Detroit has since traded former first-round pick Jeff Okudah away.

Turner ran an amazing 4.26 second 40-yard dash and could step in as the team’s slot corner.

49 – Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia Tech DL Keion White

The Steelers could use some youth and depth in terms of their defensive line. White has game-wrecker potential and tested well at the Combine.

50 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey

There are a few ways the Bucs could go here, but getting an upside edge prospect at pick 50 is hard to pass.

Foskey has good length and athleticism, but needs some refinement to his game. Tampa Bay could start him out in a rotation and let him grow into a larger role.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Yannick Ngakoue.

51 – Miami Dolphins: Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

The Dolphins’ tight end depth chart is among the worst in the NFL. Miami tried a receiver tight end in Mike Gesicki but it didn’t work out well.

LaPorta is a good balance between blocker and receiver, who could see action early for the Dolphins with a good camp.

52 – Seattle Seahawks: Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence

Seattle is in an enviable position this year with four selections in the first 52 picks. Torrence is one of the best interior offensive line prospects in this year’s draft and has a chance to be a first-round pick.

53 – Chicago Bears (BAL): USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu



Tuipulotu is an interesting prospect, as he could play either interior defensive line or edge depending on where he lands. But his versatility would be a positive for a Bears’ defensive front with questions.

Lance Zierlein compares him to George Karlaftis.

54 – Los Angeles Chargers: Baylor DT Siaki Ika

The Chargers’ lack of depth on their interior defensive line stands out and Ika would represent solid value at this point for the Chargers.

Ika could be a centerpiece for their defensive line in the years to come and give them a solid run-stopper.

55 – Detroit Lions (MIN): Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

There are some questions about the Lions’ linebacker depth and Simpson would be a good value pick at this point in round two. Simpson is a good linebacker in space and ran an impressive 4.43 forty at 235 lbs.

56 – Jacksonville Jaguars: North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

The Jaguars’ interior offensive line is an area they could look to bolster in the middle rounds of the draft.

Mauch spent a lot of time at left tackle in college, but is considered to be more of a guard/center option in the NFL. Lance Zierlein compares him to Alex Cappa.

57 – New York Giants: TCU OL Steve Avila

Avila could push for a starting job this summer in New York and offers position versatility, as they could line up at guard or center. Beyond that, he posted some impressive athleticism numbers at the combine.

58 – Dallas Cowboys: Iowa LB Jack Campbell

After years of being a strength for the Cowboys, linebacker is now fairly thin in terms of Dallas’ depth chart. Campbell is a big and long player with very impressive athleticism.

59 – Buffalo Bills: Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

It wouldn’t hurt to add some receiver depth this year to ensure that Josh Allen has weapons to keep targeting in the years to come.

Scott has great athleticism and speed with upside potential. He has played just two years at receiver, but could develop into a real weapon for a dynamic offensive attack.

Lance Zierlein compares him to T.Y. Hilton.

60 – Cincinnati Bengals: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

The Bengals lost Perine in free agency and there are legit questions about Joe Mixon’s future with the team. Charbonnet is an interesting running back prospect, who could start off as a solid No. 2 for the Bengals before taking on a larger role down the road.

Lance Zierlein compares him to A.J. Dillon.

61 – Chicago Bears (SF, via CAR): Ole Miss RB Zach Evans

The Bears let David Montgomery walk in free agency and brought in D’Onta Foreman as a replacement to go along with Khalil Hebert and Travis Homer. However, Foreman got just a one-year deal and he’s more of a two-down type of runner.

Evans has home run ability and averaged an impressive 6.9 YPC in the SEC. Has No. 1 RB upside and would be a good fit in the Bears backfield.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Melvin Gordon.

62 – Philadelphia Eagles: Washington State LB Daiyan Henley



The Eagles lost T.J. Edwards in free agency and while they added Nicholas Morrow, Henley would be more of a long-term prospect at the position with higher upside.

Henley has good athleticism and speed where he could fill Edwards’ role in their defense.

63 – Kansas City Chiefs: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Harrison is pretty good value at the end of round two. He wouldn’t have to start for the Chiefs right away, but would give them an upside prospect at right tackle or even left, depending on how things work out with Jawaan Taylor, who is moving to left tackle after playing on the right side in Jacksonville.