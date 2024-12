2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 14

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 14 on Tuesday.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (10-2) – AFC East

Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) – playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with :

KC win

NFC

CLINCHED:

None

Detroit Lions (11-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (9-3); Thursday night, 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Detroit clinches a playoff berth with :

DET win or tie ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + PHI win ATL loss or tie + SEA loss + PHI win ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + PHI win + DET clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over PHI TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie TB loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + PHI win TB loss or tie + SEA loss + PHI win

Minnesota Vikings (10-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (6-6); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with :

MIN win + SEA-ARI tie MIN win + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie MIN tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss MIN tie + TB loss + ARI tie + LAR loss + PHI win or tie

Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-9); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches a playoff berth with :

PHI win + ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie PHI win + TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie PHI tie + ATL loss + SEA-ARI tie PHI tie + ATL loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie PHI tie + TB loss + SEA-ARI tie PHI tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie