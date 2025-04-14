Packers Re-Sign TE John FitzPatrick

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed TE John FitzPatrick, per the NFL’s Transaction Wire.

FitzPatrick, 25, was a sixth-round pick of the Falcons in 2022 out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie deal through 2025. Atlanta waived him following training camp in 2024 and re-signed him to the practice squad after.

Green Bay signed FitzPatrick to their active roster off the Falcons’ practice squad in October 2024.

In 2024, FitzPatrick appeared in nine games for the Packers and caught one pass for 2 yards.