2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 17

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 17 on Tuesday.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills (12-3) – AFC East

Houston Texans (9-6) – AFC South

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) – AFC West

Baltimore Ravens (10-5) – playoff berth

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) – playoff berth

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5); Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Netflix

Kansas City clinches the AFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

KC win or tie BUF loss or tie

Denver Broncos (9-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-8); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Denver clinches a playoff berth with :

DEN win or tie

Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at New England Patriots (3-12); Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with :

LAC win or tie MIA loss or tie + IND loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Detroit Lions (13-2) – playoff berth

Green Bay Packers (11-4) – playoff berth

Minnesota Vikings (13-2) – playoff berth

Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) – playoff berth

Detroit Lions (13-2) at San Francisco 49ers (6-9); Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Detroit clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

DET win + MIN loss

Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-8); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with :

PHI win or tie WAS loss or tie

Atlanta Falcons (8-7) at Washington Commanders (10-5); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with :

ATL win + TB loss

Los Angeles Rams (9-6) vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-8); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with :

LAR win + SEA loss or tie LAR win + LAR clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over SEA LAR tie + SEA loss

(Note: LAR clinches strength of victory over SEA with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE)

Washington Commanders (10-5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (8-7); Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Washington clinches a playoff berth with :

WAS win or tie TB loss or tie