Chargers Sign Five Draft Picks

The Los Angeles Chargers officially signed five draft picks to contracts on Friday including second-round CB Asante Samuel Jr, fifth-round G Brenden Jaimes, sixth-round RB Larry Rountree, sixth-round LB Nick Niemann and seventh-round DB Mark Webb.
The Chargers have now signed five of their nine draft picks:
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|2
|Asante Samuel Jr
|CB
|Signed
|3
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|3
|Tre’ McKitty
|TE
|4
|Chris Rumph II
|EDGE
|5
|Brendan Jaimes
|G
|Signed
|6
|Nick Niemann
|LB
|Signed
|6
|Larry Rountree
|RB
|Signed
|7
|Mark Webb
|DB
|Signed
Samuel, 21, is the son of former NFL CB Asante Samuel and opted out of the 2020 collegiate season after eight games. The Chargers drafted Samuel Jr. with pick No. 47 overall.
Samuel is expected to sign a four-year deal worth $7,222,944 that includes a $2,613,050 signing bonus.
During his college career at Florida State, Samuel recorded 96 tackles, one forced fumble, 33 pass deflections, and four interceptions.
Rountree, 22, was a three-year starter at Missouri, and Second Team All-SEC in 2020. The Chargers used the No. 198 overall pick in the sixth-round on on him.
In four seasons at Missouri, Rountree had 3720 yards on 746 carries (5.0 YPC) with 40 touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 289 yards. (6.1 YPR)
