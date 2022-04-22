AFC Notes: Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Von Miller admitted that he had been recruiting CB Joe Haden to Buffalo this offseason: “We definitely talked about Buffalo, we definitely talked about him coming here, I don’t know what the hold up is,” (Bills Wire)

Bills GM Brandon Beane feels that wide receiver is a position that you won't need to reach in the draft, and says that it's a position that is deep in the draft in all seven rounds: "I think you're going to see receivers every year, from now on, being one of the deeper classes because of all the 7-on-7 and all the passing that's starting at youth level," Beane said. "You go watch Pop Warner football, they're chucking the ball. None of us got to do that when we were little. If you threw it twice a game you were lucky. So I think that's going to be a position that will generally be one of the deep ones in every draft." (PFT)

The Bills hosted Wyoming LB Chad Muma for a workout. (Kyle Newman)

for a workout. (Kyle Newman) The Bills hosted Alabama LB Christian Harris for a top 30 visit. (Jordan Schultz)

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn’t feel more pressure after Miami’s productive offseason with the additions of WR Tyreek Hill, WR Cedrick Wilson, LT Terron Armstead, G Connor Williams, RB Chase Edmonds, RB Raheem Mostert, and TE Mike Gesicki‘s re-signing.

“I think pressure is going to be there every time. I don’t feel more pressure that we’ve acquired all of these guys,” said Tagovailoa, Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “It’s more of an opportunity that I get, that we all get as a team, to show what we can do this year.”

Tagovailoa said he studied film with new HC Mike McDaniel and they want to build an offense fixated around getting yards after the catch.

“I sat down with the head coach and we went over about 150 clips of throws,” said Tagovailoa. “Throws that need to be better, throws that were good, all sorts of throws. The reason as to why he showed me that is it transitions to the way he kind of schemes up the offense. Really, the biggest thing for us is YAC (yards after catch). We want to YAC the heck out of teams.”

Jets

Jets GM Joe Douglas said he’s eager for DE Carl Lawson back next season after missing all of last year due to a torn Achilles in training camp.

“He was one of the best players on the field for us [last offseason]. He was going to be an impact player for us last year,” Douglas said, via JetsWire. “So I absolutely cannot wait, and I think I can speak for everybody on this one – can’t wait to get Carl back on the field and have him roaring off the edge.”