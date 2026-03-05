49ers Adding Matt Eberflus To Coaching Staff

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are adding former Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus to their coaching staff.

His title will be assistant head coach of defense and he’ll work with DC Raheem Morris and HC Kyle Shanahan. Pelissero says his role will be similar to Gus Bradley‘s, who left for the Titans’ DC job this offseason.

It’s been a rough couple of years for Eberflus who has been fired by the Bears and Cowboys in back-to-back 12-month spans. He’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of many former coaches and players who have turned a stint in San Francisco into career rehabilitation.

Eberflus, 55, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season. He was fired during the 2024 season. The Cowboys hired Eberflus as their defensive coordinator the following season.

In 2025, the Cowboys were No. 30 in total defense and No. 32 in scoring defense, including No. 23 in rush defense and No. 32 in pass defense.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.