49ers Announce 13 Practice Squad Signings, Plus Additonal Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed 13 players to the practice squad.

The #49ers have announced the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 31, 2022

The full list of practice squad signings includes:

Teams can have 16 players in total on the practice squad, with exemptions for players in the International Pathway Program, so expect some more moves from San Francisco.

The 49ers also re-signed DE Jordan Willis and TE Tyler Kroft to the roster and placed S Jimmie Ward and LB Curtis Robinson on injured reserve.

They’ll miss a minimum of four weeks before they are eligible to return.

Snead, 29, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

Snead joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, seeing action in a couple of games.

He wound up signing with the 49ers this offseason after a successful workout.

In 2021, Snead appeared in seven games for the Raiders and two for the Panthers. He caught four passes for 38 yards receiving and no touchdowns on eight targets.